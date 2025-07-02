"Large-scale terror". In June, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 330 missiles — Sybiga

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that during June, Russia fired more than 330 missiles at peaceful cities and communities in Ukraine, including nearly 80 ballistic missiles.

Sibiga called on the world to help stop Russia's terror

The head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry wrote about this on the social network X.

According to him, in June, the Russian Federation also released more than 5,000 combat drones and the same number of glide bombs.

The minister noted that this "large-scale terror demonstrates Russia's blatant rejection of US-led peace efforts and their call to stop the killings as a first step towards a peaceful settlement." He also stressed that the only way to force Russia to end the war is to increase pressure on it and strengthen Ukraine.

Such a large number of drones, bombs and missiles, especially ballistic ones, proves the urgency of further strengthening Ukraine's air defense. We need more interceptors and systems. We are also ready to purchase or lease them. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

In addition, the official called for increased investment in the production of defense products in Ukraine, including interceptor drones and air defense systems.

Ukraine is actively working to develop its own potential, but now we need support — given the scale of Russian terror.

He drew attention to the fact that Russian strikes are primarily aimed at the civilian population, including women and children, as well as schools, hospitals, and residential areas.