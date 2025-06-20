Sybiga reacted harshly to Putin's new anti-Ukrainian statements
War criminal Putin destroyed a million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloody war against Ukraine, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga strongly condemns Putin's new anti-Ukrainian statements, labeling him a mass murderer of Russian soldiers.
  • Sybiga emphasizes the need to increase support for Ukraine's defense, impose devastating sanctions on Russia, and completely isolate it from the international community to force Russia into making peace.
  • Putin's disregard for the peace efforts of the international community and his insensitivity towards the deaths of Russian soldiers showcase the urgent need for decisive actions against Russia.

Putin became the murderer of a million of his own soldiers — Sibiga

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin became a mass murderer of Russian soldiers and completely disregarded US peace efforts.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on the X network.

The minister noted that Putin's cynical statements demonstrate complete disregard for US peace efforts.

While the United States and the rest of the world are calling for an immediate end to the killings, Russia’s top war criminal is discussing plans to further seize Ukrainian land and kill Ukrainians.

At the same time, as the Foreign Minister notes, of all Putin's insane statements today, "one about the leg of a Russian soldier" stands out.

In fact, wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, it brings with it only death, destruction, and devastation.

The diplomat notes that Putin doesn't care about Russian soldiers or their legs being blown off by Ukrainian drones. Sibiga emphasized:

He is a mass murderer of his own people. He has already destroyed a million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloodbath in Ukraine, without achieving any strategic goal. One million soldiers. Two million legs.

At the same time, according to the Foreign Minister, "while Putin is busy sending Russian troops to invade other countries, he is bringing Russians to their knees economically within the country."

His cynical statements serve only one purpose: to distract public attention from the utter failure of his quarter-century rule, which has led Russia into a shameful club of rogue regimes like North Korea and Iran, international isolation, and endless economic stagnation that will only get worse.

In his opinion, the only way to force Russia to peace is to deprive it of its sense of impunity.

Increase support for Ukraine's defense and hit the Russian economy hard with devastating sanctions. Designate Russia a terrorist state. Isolate it completely. Bring Moscow back to its senses.

