War criminal Putin destroyed a million Russian soldiers in a senseless bloody war against Ukraine, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
Putin became the murderer of a million of his own soldiers — Sibiga
The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin became a mass murderer of Russian soldiers and completely disregarded US peace efforts.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on the X network.
The minister noted that Putin's cynical statements demonstrate complete disregard for US peace efforts.
While the United States and the rest of the world are calling for an immediate end to the killings, Russia’s top war criminal is discussing plans to further seize Ukrainian land and kill Ukrainians.
Putin's cynical statements demonstrate complete disdain for US peace efforts. While the United States and the rest of the world have called for an immediate end to the killing, Russia's top war criminal discusses plans to seize more Ukrainian territory and kill more Ukrainians.…— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) June 20, 2025
At the same time, as the Foreign Minister notes, of all Putin's insane statements today, "one about the leg of a Russian soldier" stands out.
The diplomat notes that Putin doesn't care about Russian soldiers or their legs being blown off by Ukrainian drones. Sibiga emphasized:
At the same time, according to the Foreign Minister, "while Putin is busy sending Russian troops to invade other countries, he is bringing Russians to their knees economically within the country."
His cynical statements serve only one purpose: to distract public attention from the utter failure of his quarter-century rule, which has led Russia into a shameful club of rogue regimes like North Korea and Iran, international isolation, and endless economic stagnation that will only get worse.
In his opinion, the only way to force Russia to peace is to deprive it of its sense of impunity.
