Russia's odious Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has lashed out with false accusations against the United States and Western countries, claiming that they are the ones who unleashed a global war against Russia.
Lavrov falsely accused the US and European countries of waging war against Russia
Lavrov stated in an interview with the international TV network BRICS that supposedly the Russian Federation and the United States should have moved towards broad cooperation after the meeting of the presidents in Anchorage, but in practice the opposite is true.
According to Lavrov, Russia must reliably ensure its security against the backdrop of Europe's threats to unleash war. And the West has unleashed a global war against Russia and is feverishly trying to punish its partners.
The Russian Federation will not allow any types of weapons that threaten Russian security interests to be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov promises.
US sanctions against Russian oil companies are a dishonest attempt to suppress competitors. The US is also trying to control Russia's military-technical ties with India and other BRICS members, says an odious official.
A number of other statements by Lavrov regarding the US and Western countries:
Russia does not see any "bright future" in economic relations with the US;
The Trump administration not only does not deny the laws that Biden "passed to punish" Russia, but also introduces new sanctions;
Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States, but the Americans themselves create artificial obstacles;
The West has invented a "shadow fleet" and is trying to delay ships in the ongoing struggle for dominance.
