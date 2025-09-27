Lavrov cynically accused NATO of preparing an attack on the Kaliningrad region of Russia
Lavrov cynically accused NATO of preparing an attack on the Kaliningrad region of Russia

Lavrov
Source:  online.ua

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again shared his hypocritical statements with the world.

Points of attention

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses NATO of conspiring against the Kaliningrad region of Russia and attempting to encircle Eurasia in a “military ring”.
  • Lavrov emphasizes that Russia has no intentions of attacking NATO or EU countries but warns of a “decisive rebuff” to any aggression toward their country.
  • Lavrov presents NATO as a threat not only to Russia and China but to all of Eurasia, alleging plans to bring the region into a “military ring”.

Lavrov accuses NATO of preparing an attack on Russia

Russia allegedly had no and still has no intentions to attack NATO and European Union countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly.

However, he said, any aggression against their country would be met with a "decisive rebuff."

NATO and the EU should have no doubts about this, Lavrov emphasized.

He also added that the North Atlantic Alliance allegedly threatens not only Russia and China, but also all of Eurasia, trying to bring it into a "military ring."

The odious Russian diplomat also accused NATO of preparing an attack on Russia's Kaliningrad region.

Putin's devotee did not forget to mention Ukraine, stating that Russia is ready for negotiations "to eliminate the root causes of the conflict."

And he also accused Ukraine of banning the Russian language.

Arabic is not banned in Israel, Hebrew is not banned in Arab countries and Iran. But Russian is banned in Ukraine.

