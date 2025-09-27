Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again shared his hypocritical statements with the world.
Lavrov accuses NATO of preparing an attack on Russia
Russia allegedly had no and still has no intentions to attack NATO and European Union countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly.
However, he said, any aggression against their country would be met with a "decisive rebuff."
NATO and the EU should have no doubts about this, Lavrov emphasized.
He also added that the North Atlantic Alliance allegedly threatens not only Russia and China, but also all of Eurasia, trying to bring it into a "military ring."
The odious Russian diplomat also accused NATO of preparing an attack on Russia's Kaliningrad region.
And he also accused Ukraine of banning the Russian language.
Arabic is not banned in Israel, Hebrew is not banned in Arab countries and Iran. But Russian is banned in Ukraine.
