Lavrov cynically lied about Russia's missile strike on Mukachevo
Lavrov
Source:  NBC News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has publicly lied about Russia's strike on the US company Flex's plant in Mukachevo, saying he had "heard nothing" about it and that Russia "does not strike civilian targets."

Lavrov lies to Western journalists about strikes on Ukraine

"Russia has never and under no circumstances intentionally chosen targets unrelated to the Ukrainian military," the Russian minister cynically stated in response to a question from an American journalist.

After the journalist told Lavrov that this was not a military facility and that she had spoken to the workers at this plant, he did not lose his cool and continued to lie.

Thus, the Russian minister stated that "some people are very naive" and indirectly accused the journalist of lying. While Russian intelligence, Lavrov repeated his lie, "has reliable information," and Russia strikes "military enterprises, military facilities." Thus, Lavrov actually signed off on the fact that the strike on the plant was targeted.

At the same time, Lavrov tried to accuse Ukraine again of what the Kremlin does every day — strikes on civilian objects and taking civilians hostage. He also mentioned the clumsy provocation by the FSB, which tried to accuse Ukraine of preparing to blow up the Crimean bridge.

Lavrov also did not ignore the "shelling by Ukraine" of the Zaporizhzhia and Smolensk nuclear power plants. According to Lavrov, it is Ukraine that is trying to carry out "terrorist attacks," and not Russia that is staging dangerous provocations near nuclear facilities.

Lavrov also made it clear that US President Donald Trump's words that Russia would not dare to attack facilities owned by American capital mean nothing to the Kremlin.

Lavrov brazenly declared that the presence of "American, Hungarian or any other capital in the enterprise" would mean nothing to the Russians; if they planned to attack the enterprise, they would attack. Covering up such attacks, Lavrov admitted, would be "creating a weapon there that kills us."

However, after the journalist effectively backed the Russian minister "up against the wall" by directly asking if he could confirm that "Russia really targeted an American-owned enterprise" — Lavrov began to "back off."

In particular, the minister again began to accuse the interviewer, this time of "twisting" his words. Lavrov noted that he allegedly did not confirm anything and, in general, "had not heard anything about such an episode." And all his passages about the factories were part of a "rhetorical question."

"I haven't heard anything about this episode. If you can send me a link to the relevant information, I'll look into it," he said cynically.

Recall that during the night attack on Ukraine on August 21, two Russian missiles hit Mukachevo, 35 km from the Hungarian border. Two powerful explosions were heard in the city. As a result of the strike, Russia destroyed the American electronics factory Flex, which is the largest employer and taxpayer in the city, where almost 3 thousand people work.

