Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has publicly lied about Russia's strike on the US company Flex's plant in Mukachevo, saying he had "heard nothing" about it and that Russia "does not strike civilian targets."
Points of attention
- Sergei Lavrov cynically lied about Russia's missile strike on the US company Flex's plant in Mukachevo, denying deliberate strikes on civilian targets.
- Despite being confronted by Western journalists, Lavrov continued to deny responsibility for the targeted strike on the American-owned plant, accusing the journalists of naivety.
- Lavrov's attempt to deflect blame onto Ukraine and discredit reports of the missile strike reveals a pattern of deceit and manipulation by Russian officials.
Lavrov lies to Western journalists about strikes on Ukraine
"Russia has never and under no circumstances intentionally chosen targets unrelated to the Ukrainian military," the Russian minister cynically stated in response to a question from an American journalist.
After the journalist told Lavrov that this was not a military facility and that she had spoken to the workers at this plant, he did not lose his cool and continued to lie.
At the same time, Lavrov tried to accuse Ukraine again of what the Kremlin does every day — strikes on civilian objects and taking civilians hostage. He also mentioned the clumsy provocation by the FSB, which tried to accuse Ukraine of preparing to blow up the Crimean bridge.
Lavrov also did not ignore the "shelling by Ukraine" of the Zaporizhzhia and Smolensk nuclear power plants. According to Lavrov, it is Ukraine that is trying to carry out "terrorist attacks," and not Russia that is staging dangerous provocations near nuclear facilities.
Lavrov also made it clear that US President Donald Trump's words that Russia would not dare to attack facilities owned by American capital mean nothing to the Kremlin.
However, after the journalist effectively backed the Russian minister "up against the wall" by directly asking if he could confirm that "Russia really targeted an American-owned enterprise" — Lavrov began to "back off."
In particular, the minister again began to accuse the interviewer, this time of "twisting" his words. Lavrov noted that he allegedly did not confirm anything and, in general, "had not heard anything about such an episode." And all his passages about the factories were part of a "rhetorical question."
"I haven't heard anything about this episode. If you can send me a link to the relevant information, I'll look into it," he said cynically.
