Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began speculating that the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska was planned to give Ukraine more time to arm itself.
Points of attention
- Speculations about Alaska summit and European actions being aimed at rearming the Kyiv regime emerge amidst ongoing tensions between Russia and the US.
- Lavrov emphasizes Moscow's determination to resume negotiations with Ukraine and highlights the changes in US policies towards Russia over the past year.
Lavrov invented new nonsense about peace talks
Despite this, he began to claim that official Moscow was determined to "resume (negotiations with Ukraine, — ed.) at any time from the moment they stopped."
Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that almost a year has passed since the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
According to him, during this time the States managed to abandon its claim to the role of an objective mediator in the settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine.
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