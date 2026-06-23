Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began speculating that the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska was planned to give Ukraine more time to arm itself.

Lavrov invented new nonsense about peace talks

I don't even want to suspect that Alaska, like the European actions, was designed to buy time to rearm the Kyiv regime, I don't even want to think about it. But in reality, it turned out the way it did. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Despite this, he began to claim that official Moscow was determined to "resume (negotiations with Ukraine, — ed.) at any time from the moment they stopped."

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that almost a year has passed since the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

According to him, during this time the States managed to abandon its claim to the role of an objective mediator in the settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine.