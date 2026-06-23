Trump urged Zelensky to act "bolder" towards Putin
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Politics
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Trump urged Zelensky to act "bolder" towards Putin

Ukraine and allies were able to convince Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Kyiv Independent

As The Kyiv Independent has learned, the Ukrainian authorities believe they have managed to enlist the support of US President Donald Trump and his administration in a campaign aimed at forcing Russia to sit at the negotiating table.

Points of attention

  • American officials emphasized the importance of 'peace through strength' without confirming direct support for strikes on Russian territory.
  • The developments highlight potential diplomatic strategies and the evolving dynamics between key international players in the conflict.

Ukraine and allies were able to convince Trump

As insiders have learned, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that it has been able to enlist the support of Donald Trump.

Moreover, the head of the White House even began to push his Ukrainian counterpart to take decisive action in order to finally force Putin to sit down at the table for real negotiations.

During a private conversation, the US president allegedly urged Volodymyr Zelensky to act "bolder" towards Russia.

What is important to understand is that American officials did not directly confirm that Trump supports strikes on Russian territory, but noted that he adheres to the principle of "peace through strength."

Journalists also received information that the President of Ukraine suggested that Trump organize a trilateral summit in the United States with the participation of Trump himself, Zelensky, and Vladimir Putin.

One insider added that the American leader liked the idea. However, American officials said that such a meeting is unlikely to take place anytime soon.

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