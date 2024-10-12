"Leaked" secret information. Counterintelligence revealed a "mole" in the ranks of the National Guard
"Leaked" secret information. Counterintelligence revealed a "mole" in the ranks of the National Guard

SSU
Source:  OK "North"

Counter-intelligence exposed a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was unauthorized to spread information about the location of troops in Sumy Oblast.

  • The counterintelligence investigation exposed a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spreading confidential information about troop movements in Sumy Oblast.
  • The incident poses a serious threat to national security, as the perpetrator acted with direct intent to harm.
  • Efforts are underway to prevent similar security breaches and strengthen measures to protect sensitive military data.
  • The detained FSB informant operating in Donetsk and Sumy regions highlights the ongoing security challenges and the methods used to gather sensitive information.
  • The case underscores the importance of robust counterintelligence measures in safeguarding national security against internal threats.

Counterintelligence revealed a "mole" in the ranks of the National Guard

In the course of the counterintelligence support of the units that are part of the Seversk OTU, the employees of the 8th Directorate of the State Security Service of the SBU received information about the fact of a possible leak of military data.

Together with the SBI investigators, as part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings on the grounds of the commission of a criminal offense (part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), a serviceman of the military unit of the NGU stationed in Sumy Oblast was identified.

He, using his official position and acting with direct intent, sent civilians information with limited access about the location of military formations on the territory of Sumy Oblast and the movement of aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the results of the pre-trial investigation, the serviceman was notified of the suspicion of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Civil Code.

What is known about the detained agent

On October 9, SBU counter-intelligence detained an FSB informant who was operating in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. The agent scouted the positions of the Ukrainian troops and corrected the airstrikes of the occupiers.

As the SBU reported, the enemy's greatest interest was caused by the locations of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, one of the hottest fronts.

The agent was a 23-year-old resident of Pokrovsk, who was recruited through a so-called "honey trap" on a dating website. A representative of the Russian special service offered him to "get to know each other better" and instructed him to collect information, the SBU reports.

