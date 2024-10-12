"Leaked" secret information. Counterintelligence revealed a "mole" in the ranks of the National Guard

Counter-intelligence exposed a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was unauthorized to spread information about the location of troops in Sumy Oblast.

Counterintelligence revealed a "mole" in the ranks of the National Guard

In the course of the counterintelligence support of the units that are part of the Seversk OTU, the employees of the 8th Directorate of the State Security Service of the SBU received information about the fact of a possible leak of military data.

Together with the SBI investigators, as part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings on the grounds of the commission of a criminal offense (part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), a serviceman of the military unit of the NGU stationed in Sumy Oblast was identified.

He, using his official position and acting with direct intent, sent civilians information with limited access about the location of military formations on the territory of Sumy Oblast and the movement of aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the results of the pre-trial investigation, the serviceman was notified of the suspicion of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Civil Code.

What is known about the detained agent

On October 9, SBU counter-intelligence detained an FSB informant who was operating in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. The agent scouted the positions of the Ukrainian troops and corrected the airstrikes of the occupiers.

As the SBU reported, the enemy's greatest interest was caused by the locations of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, one of the hottest fronts.