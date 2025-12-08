Lieutenant Colonel P.S. Ivanov died while performing a combat mission on a Su-27

On December 8, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the death in combat of senior navigator, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Ivanov.

Fighter pilot Yevgeny Ivanov died at the front

At noon on December 8, in the eastern direction, while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft, the senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Ivanov Yevgeny Vitaliyevich, was killed.