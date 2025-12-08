Lieutenant Colonel P.S. Ivanov died while performing a combat mission on a Su-27
Lieutenant Colonel P.S. Ivanov died while performing a combat mission on a Su-27

On December 8, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the death in combat of senior navigator, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Ivanov.

  • Senior navigator Lieutenant Colonel Yevhen Ivanov tragically dies while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirms the death of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade's senior navigator in combat.
  • The circumstances surrounding the incident in the eastern direction are currently being investigated.

Fighter pilot Yevgeny Ivanov died at the front

At noon on December 8, in the eastern direction, while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft, the senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Ivanov Yevgeny Vitaliyevich, was killed.

"The circumstances are being clarified. We express our sincere condolences to the pilot's family and friends," the Air Force said.

