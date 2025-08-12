Independent Hungarian MP Akos Hadzágyi has posted photos of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unfinished estate in Hatvanpust online. They show a palm garden and a private zoo - all in the style of fugitive Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Hungarians outraged by latest news about Orban

The independent MP published earlier photos of the complex — these are pictures that were taken 4 years ago.

They were shared with the politician by "an employee who worked there for a short time and quickly quit because "he got sick of it."

Orban himself continues to cynically assure that this is not an estate, but simply his father's "farm" that has not yet been completed.

However, the Hungarian leader is in no hurry to explain why a heating cable was placed under the road surface on the “farm” to melt the snow.

To let people see all this with their own eyes, Hadházi organized a tour of Hatvanpust over the weekend. Several thousand people joined it.

As a result, people saw a Baroque castle with a library, a promenade, a chapel, a palm garden, a solar power plant, fountains, an underground garage, a pond, and a private zoo.