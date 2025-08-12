"Like Yanukovych." Orban found himself at the epicenter of a high-profile scandal
Hungarians outraged by latest news about Orban
Читати українською
Source:  hvg.hu

Independent Hungarian MP Akos Hadzágyi has posted photos of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unfinished estate in Hatvanpust online. They show a palm garden and a private zoo - all in the style of fugitive Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Points of attention

  • The independent MP Akos Hadzágyi plays a key role in exposing the scandal surrounding Orban's estate, highlighting discrepancies in Orban's claims and shedding light on the controversial situation.
  • The atmosphere surrounding the tour of Orban's estate echoes the events when protesters uncovered Yanukovych's luxurious country residence, drawing attention to the issue of political figures' extravagant lifestyles.

The independent MP published earlier photos of the complex — these are pictures that were taken 4 years ago.

They were shared with the politician by "an employee who worked there for a short time and quickly quit because "he got sick of it."

Orban himself continues to cynically assure that this is not an estate, but simply his father's "farm" that has not yet been completed.

However, the Hungarian leader is in no hurry to explain why a heating cable was placed under the road surface on the “farm” to melt the snow.

To let people see all this with their own eyes, Hadházi organized a tour of Hatvanpust over the weekend. Several thousand people joined it.

As a result, people saw a Baroque castle with a library, a promenade, a chapel, a palm garden, a solar power plant, fountains, an underground garage, a pond, and a private zoo.

Hungarian journalists likened the atmosphere of the event to that when protesters first entered the country residence of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to see for themselves whether his toilet was really made of gold.

