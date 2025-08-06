Orban laments Hungary's "too much" aid to refugees from Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukrainian refugees in his country receive too much assistance. He hinted at a possible reduction in support.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expresses dissatisfaction with the amount of aid Ukrainian refugees receive in Hungary, hinting at a possible reduction in support.
- Orban emphasizes the need for equal treatment, stating that Ukrainian refugees should not receive more assistance than Hungarian citizens.
- Orban's remarks spark controversy as he suggests cutting aid to refugees from Ukraine, comparing the assistance received by Ukrainians to that of unemployed Hungarian citizens.
Orban wants to cut aid to refugees from Ukraine
Orban stated that Ukrainian refugees in Hungary receive more assistance than unemployed Hungarian citizens.
The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that "there is no free money" and that Ukrainians should not receive more assistance than Hungarian citizens.
According to him, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, Hungary took in "thousands" of refugees from Ukraine.
As Orban emphasized, Hungary is supposedly the "only country" that has provided the same assistance to Ukrainians as it has to Hungarians.
So if a Hungarian citizen receives unemployment benefits for three months and then has to participate in community service, then, my dear Ukrainian friend, you too can receive as much as we have. We will give you half of our shirt, but maybe not all of it.
When Ukraine was attacked, Hungary did what it should for its neighbour. We provided help to thousands in need and continue to do so today. Our responsibility is clear: extend aid, yet never compromise the interests of Hungarians. That is the balance we must uphold. pic.twitter.com/kAxatBLyY6— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) August 6, 2025
It should be noted that according to the latest Eurostat data, 40,000 Ukrainians had temporary protection in Hungary.
