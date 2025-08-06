Orban laments Hungary's "too much" aid to refugees from Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukrainian refugees in his country receive too much assistance. He hinted at a possible reduction in support.

Orban wants to cut aid to refugees from Ukraine

Orban stated that Ukrainian refugees in Hungary receive more assistance than unemployed Hungarian citizens.

The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that "there is no free money" and that Ukrainians should not receive more assistance than Hungarian citizens.

According to him, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, Hungary took in "thousands" of refugees from Ukraine.

We provided for them all, helped everyone. Even today, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are in Hungary.

As Orban emphasized, Hungary is supposedly the "only country" that has provided the same assistance to Ukrainians as it has to Hungarians.

So if a Hungarian citizen receives unemployment benefits for three months and then has to participate in community service, then, my dear Ukrainian friend, you too can receive as much as we have. We will give you half of our shirt, but maybe not all of it.

It should be noted that according to the latest Eurostat data, 40,000 Ukrainians had temporary protection in Hungary.

It is worth adding that this time Orban again used manipulation in his words, because, for example, in Germany, Ukrainians with temporary protection status receive the same assistance as citizens of the country.

