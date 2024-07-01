Limit at Polish border for lorries relates to new cargo rules, Ukraine's deputy minister says

The agreement on the liberaliіation of freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU entered into force on June 20. Therefore, Ukrainian carriers do not need any permits for bilateral transportation.

Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach commented on Facebook about Poland's restriction of Ukrainian trucks passing through the border without permits for international cargo.

Regarding the situation with crossing the border by trucks through checkpoints with Poland. More precisely, with the request of the customs authorities of the Republic of Poland regarding the availability of transportation permits for Ukrainian drivers. No permits are required for two-way transportation. The agreement on the liberalisation of cargo transportation between Ukraine and the EU entered into force on the day of signing. That is, on June 20. Until July 10, there is a transition period that allows carriers to adapt to the new rules. Share

According to him, these conditions are known to the Polish side, primarily to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland. Like all other EU member states, the Polish side was informed about the renewal of the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union through official channels. It is only a matter of internal communication on the Polish side.

Derkach emphasised that Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, which assured them that it was trying to solve the problem with the customs service.

We also informed the European Commission about the suspension of the passage of trucks. The EC has already intervened in the situation from its side and is also trying to influence the solution of the problem, the deputy minister added.

Poland does not let Ukrainian trucks through: what is the matter

Since July 1, Poland has suspended the passage of Ukrainian cargo vehicles that do not have permits for international cargo transportation.

From 00:00 on July 1, the Polish side at the checkpoints suspended the entry and exit from/to the Republic of Poland of Ukrainian freight vehicles that do not have permits for international freight transportation (permit or ECMT book). Share

Checkpoints at other parts of the border operate as usual.