Poland blocks Ukrainian trucks at border

Since July 1, Poland has suspended the passage of Ukrainian cargo vehicles that do not have permits for international cargo transportation.

Poland does not let Ukrainian trucks through: what is the matter

From 00:00 on July 1, the Polish side at the checkpoints suspended the entry and exit from/to the Republic of Poland of Ukrainian freight vehicles that do not have permits for international freight transportation (permit or ECMT book). Share

The State Customs Service of Ukraine reports this in Telegram.

Checkpoints at other parts of the border operate as usual.

What is the situation at the checkpoint "Grebenne" - "Rava-Ruska"

On June 7, Polish farmers stopped protesting before the "Grebenne" — "Rava-Ruska" checkpoint.

As Colonel Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported, the intensive movement of cargo vehicles in both directions began at 1 a.m.

Currently, all checkpoints on the border with Poland are working normally.

Demchenko added that over the past 24 hours, as before, there was a zero rate of trucks crossing the border toward Poland at this checkpoint. About 60 heavy trucks drove towards Ukraine.