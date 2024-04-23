Lithuania sends batch of M577 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine

A batch of M577 command and staff vehicles, which were transferred by Lithuania as part of military support, arrived in Ukraine.

Ukraine received M577 command and staff vehicles

As noted in the department, a batch of armoured vehicles arrived in Ukraine on April 23. These machines are designed to provide radio communication and control in the tactical chain of ground forces.

The exact number of vehicles is not reported.

M577 armoured personnel carriers (photo — from open sources)

The Ministry of Defence was reminded that in response to Ukraine's requests this year, Lithuania has already provided:

155-mm ammunition

armored vehicles M577

anti-drone complexes

necessary equipment and sets of warm clothes for the winter season

ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher

remote detonation system RISE-1

generators

parts of disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA "Albatross" and other support.

What is known about aid to Ukraine from Lithuania

In January 2024, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced allocating a € 200 million aid package to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.

These funds aim to provide Ukraine long-term stability, focusing on supporting its economy and defence capabilities.

Recently, Lithuania took another step, announcing plans to purchase almost 3,000 FPV drones for the Ukrainian army. The allocation of €2 million from the Lithuanian budget for these drones will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian military in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

In addition to direct military aid, Lithuania is also actively supporting Ukraine in the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged as a result of brutal Russian shelling.