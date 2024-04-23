Lithuania sends batch of M577 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine

A batch of M577 command and staff vehicles, which were transferred by Lithuania as part of military support, arrived in Ukraine.
As noted in the department, a batch of armoured vehicles arrived in Ukraine on April 23. These machines are designed to provide radio communication and control in the tactical chain of ground forces.
The exact number of vehicles is not reported.
The Ministry of Defence was reminded that in response to Ukraine's requests this year, Lithuania has already provided:
155-mm ammunition
armored vehicles M577
anti-drone complexes
necessary equipment and sets of warm clothes for the winter season
ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher
remote detonation system RISE-1
generators
parts of disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA "Albatross" and other support.
What is known about aid to Ukraine from Lithuania
In January 2024, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced allocating a € 200 million aid package to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.
These funds aim to provide Ukraine long-term stability, focusing on supporting its economy and defence capabilities.
Recently, Lithuania took another step, announcing plans to purchase almost 3,000 FPV drones for the Ukrainian army. The allocation of €2 million from the Lithuanian budget for these drones will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian military in the fight against the Russian aggressor.
In addition to direct military aid, Lithuania is also actively supporting Ukraine in the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged as a result of brutal Russian shelling.
As of April 20, 2024, Lithuania has already transferred to Ukraine the L-39ZA light attack aircraft and anti-drone systems. Lithuania's military aid to Ukraine is more than €610 million.
