"Long Neptune". Experts learned the exact parameters of the Ukrainian cruise missile

The parameters of the Ukrainian cruise missile, known as "Long Neptune", have become known. In particular, the missile's range and the weight of its warhead have been accurately announced, experts write.

At one of the interactive exhibitions currently taking place in Kyiv, the complex itself and its missile are shown under the "Weapons" logo.

Experts reported that the complex received the index "Neptune D", and the updated missile for it - RK360L. Its flight range is determined at 1000 km, which is 3.5 times more than the declared for the anti-ship version of the anti-ship missile R360 of 280 km.

But, despite the multiple increase in the flight range, the weight of the Long Neptune warhead, the RK360L, has also increased — 260 kg versus 150 kg in the anti-ship version. And this is indeed a very unexpected surprise, because usually a longer flight range of missiles is achieved precisely by reducing the warhead.

Experts emphasized that in the Neptune D missile, the developers simultaneously solved the problem of increasing the range and increasing the weight of the warhead's power. Share

This also means the technical possibility of increasing the total weight of the warhead at the cost of reducing the volume of fuel tanks and flight range.

In addition, thanks to previously published photos, experts found out that the length of the RK360L is 6 meters (without the accelerator), which is about 1.5 meters more, and the diameter of the body has increased from 38 cm to approximately 50 cm.

Another very important aspect is the possibility of hitting both ground and sea targets. That is, the missile continues to have the ability to hit moving objects. At the same time, the guidance system is not disclosed, but due to the note on the possibility of attacking ships, it is possible to assume that the active radar homing head of the RK360L remains.

They also reported that to ensure the flight of the Neptune over the dry land, "a complex and complex task was solved":