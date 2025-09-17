"Love affair with Putin." The Senate is outraged by Trump's actions

As journalists have learned, a wave of discontent and indignation is growing in the Senate over President Donald Trump's refusal to give them permission to pass tough bipartisan sanctions legislation against Russia and countries that buy its oil.
Points of attention
- The frustration among senators with Trump's 'conflicting signals' towards Russia creating tensions within the Republican party
- Questions raised on Trump's commitment to supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Putin
Senators may run out of patience with Trump
Since the head of the White House has not yet made any serious decisions, most Republicans in the Senate are inclined to believe that he is not going to help Ukraine or increase pressure on Putin.
The Republican drew attention to the fact that Russia's massive attack using drones and missiles on Ukraine last week was a serious provocation.
In addition, it confirms that Putin is no longer afraid of retaliation from the United States.
Another Republican drew attention to the fact that the US president often makes tough statements about Russia, but does not make serious decisions.
Senators are outraged by the fact that Trump is sending, to put it mildly, "conflicting signals" towards the aggressor country.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-