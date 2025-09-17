"Love affair with Putin." The Senate is outraged by Trump's actions
Senators may run out of patience with Trump
Source:  The Hill

As journalists have learned, a wave of discontent and indignation is growing in the Senate over President Donald Trump's refusal to give them permission to pass tough bipartisan sanctions legislation against Russia and countries that buy its oil.

Since the head of the White House has not yet made any serious decisions, most Republicans in the Senate are inclined to believe that he is not going to help Ukraine or increase pressure on Putin.

I'm sick of Trump, J.D. (Vance) and their "love affair with Putin," one senator admitted, reacting to the Alaska summit and Vice President Vance's recent statements defending Putin's approach to peace talks.

The Republican drew attention to the fact that Russia's massive attack using drones and missiles on Ukraine last week was a serious provocation.

In addition, it confirms that Putin is no longer afraid of retaliation from the United States.

"They're just testing how much we're willing to bend. It makes me sick," the American politician admitted.

Another Republican drew attention to the fact that the US president often makes tough statements about Russia, but does not make serious decisions.

Senators are outraged by the fact that Trump is sending, to put it mildly, "conflicting signals" towards the aggressor country.

