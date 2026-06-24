The Russian Freedom Legion, which is fighting on the side of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, conducted a large-scale special operation called "Torch." It managed to destroy 6 key gas distribution stations in the Moscow and Tver regions at once.
Points of attention
- By putting 6 gas distribution stations out of service, the LSR soldiers have significantly impacted the enemy's infrastructure, turning the 'national treasure' into a strategic target for disruption.
- The mission of the Legion fighters goes beyond destruction; it aims to challenge the regime's reliance on oil and gas as resources for luxury and propaganda, marking a significant blow to Putin's war efforts.
LSR's new operation against Gazprom — how it happened
What is important to understand is that Operation Torch is a systemic response of the Russian Freedom Legion to the actions of the dictatorship.
Thanks to the successful implementation of this plan, 6 gas distribution stations in the Moscow and Tver regions were immediately put out of service.
According to LSR soldiers, this operation was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of Legion intelligence, analysts, and comrades operating directly behind enemy lines.
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