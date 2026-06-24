The Russian Freedom Legion, which is fighting on the side of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, conducted a large-scale special operation called "Torch." It managed to destroy 6 key gas distribution stations in the Moscow and Tver regions at once.

LSR's new operation against Gazprom — how it happened

Gazprom is the property of the oligarchs. Ashes are the property of the regime. Oil and gas are not economics. They are the fuel of Putin's war, the foundation of their luxury yachts and a resource for poisonous propaganda. And we have decided to close this valve, — the statement of the LSR fighters says. Share

What is important to understand is that Operation Torch is a systemic response of the Russian Freedom Legion to the actions of the dictatorship.

Thanks to the successful implementation of this plan, 6 gas distribution stations in the Moscow and Tver regions were immediately put out of service.

This is not a movie, this is reality. The Legion fighters have proven: every critical node of the system is vulnerable. We are turning the "national treasure" into a pile of metal to deprive the regime of fuel for war. Share

According to LSR soldiers, this operation was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of Legion intelligence, analysts, and comrades operating directly behind enemy lines.