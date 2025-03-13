Lubinets announced the execution of five unarmed prisoners of war of the AFU by Russian occupiers

Russian occupiers have apparently killed at least five unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who were captured. A video of the execution of the prisoners was posted online.

Russian military executed 5 prisoners of war of the AFU

Another video is circulating on social media showing the alleged execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldiers captured by the Russians. As the ombudsman noted, the footage shows at least five, presumably killed, prisoners of war.

This was reported by the Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets reported that he had sent letters to the UN and the ICRC so that the war crime would be recorded.

Those who give orders and carry out such atrocities must be held strictly accountable. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

Witnesses or those who have information regarding the aforementioned crime against Ukrainian servicemen are asked to immediately report it to the Ombudsman of Ukraine's hotline at 0800 50 17 20.

As Lubinets previously reported, in 2024, the executions of 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians were officially confirmed.

According to him, in previous years, a total of 177 cases of murders of Ukrainian defenders by the occupiers were recorded.