Lubinets revealed the content of the conversation with Yermak after his dismissal from the OPU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Lubinets revealed the content of the conversation with Yermak after his dismissal from the OPU

Yermak offered Lubinets cooperation
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, former head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak called him with a proposal for cooperation after his dismissal from the OPU.

Points of attention

  • Yermak, now involved in legal practice and as the chairman of a committee protecting military personnel's rights, recently signed a cooperation agreement with the military ombudsman's office.
  • The revelations shed light on the complexities of professional relationships and responsibilities within Ukraine's governmental and legal spheres.

Yermak offered Lubinets cooperation

According to the Ukrainian Ombudsman, the former head of the OPU called him already in the status of a lawyer.

At that time, he headed a committee at the National Bar Association of Ukraine.

He said that he is currently working as a lawyer to protect the rights of war victims and offered cooperation... He suggested signing a memorandum.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

According to Lubinets, he rejected Yermak's proposal because it made no sense.

"I believe that if I sign a memorandum with additional tools for protecting human rights, then I am automatically not doing my job," the ombudsman explained.

As mentioned earlier, Andriy Yermak served as Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine from 2020 to 2025.

After his discharge from the OPU, he returned to legal practice and became the chairman of the committee for the protection of the rights of military personnel at the National Association of Bars of Ukraine (NAAU).

What is important to understand is that Yermak recently signed a similar memorandum of cooperation with the military ombudsman's office.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Fires rage at military facilities in Crimea and Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia and Crimea on June 10 — details and video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kharkiv, Odessa and Zaporizhia: 18 injured
State Emergency Service
Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Odessa and Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian aviation struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 10, 2026

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?