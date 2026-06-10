Lubinets revealed the content of the conversation with Yermak after his dismissal from the OPU

According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, former head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak called him with a proposal for cooperation after his dismissal from the OPU.
Points of attention
- Yermak, now involved in legal practice and as the chairman of a committee protecting military personnel's rights, recently signed a cooperation agreement with the military ombudsman's office.
- The revelations shed light on the complexities of professional relationships and responsibilities within Ukraine's governmental and legal spheres.
Yermak offered Lubinets cooperation
According to the Ukrainian Ombudsman, the former head of the OPU called him already in the status of a lawyer.
At that time, he headed a committee at the National Bar Association of Ukraine.
According to Lubinets, he rejected Yermak's proposal because it made no sense.
As mentioned earlier, Andriy Yermak served as Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine from 2020 to 2025.
After his discharge from the OPU, he returned to legal practice and became the chairman of the committee for the protection of the rights of military personnel at the National Association of Bars of Ukraine (NAAU).
What is important to understand is that Yermak recently signed a similar memorandum of cooperation with the military ombudsman's office.
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