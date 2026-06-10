Lubinets revealed the content of the conversation with Yermak after his dismissal from the OPU

According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, former head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak called him with a proposal for cooperation after his dismissal from the OPU.

Yermak offered Lubinets cooperation

According to the Ukrainian Ombudsman, the former head of the OPU called him already in the status of a lawyer.

At that time, he headed a committee at the National Bar Association of Ukraine.

He said that he is currently working as a lawyer to protect the rights of war victims and offered cooperation... He suggested signing a memorandum. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

According to Lubinets, he rejected Yermak's proposal because it made no sense.

"I believe that if I sign a memorandum with additional tools for protecting human rights, then I am automatically not doing my job," the ombudsman explained. Share

As mentioned earlier, Andriy Yermak served as Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine from 2020 to 2025.

After his discharge from the OPU, he returned to legal practice and became the chairman of the committee for the protection of the rights of military personnel at the National Association of Bars of Ukraine (NAAU).

What is important to understand is that Yermak recently signed a similar memorandum of cooperation with the military ombudsman's office.