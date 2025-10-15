Lukoil and Rosneft. Britain expanded sanctions list against Russia

Britain has expanded its sanctions list against Russia, adding 40 more companies and individuals, including major energy companies, banks and intermediaries, that helped the Kremlin circumvent restrictions.
Points of attention
- Britain has expanded its sanctions list against Russia, adding major energy companies Lukoil and Rosneft along with banks and intermediaries that aided the Kremlin in bypassing restrictions.
- The updated sanctions also target Russian defense companies and private firms from other countries that collaborated with Moscow, highlighting the broad scope of the measures.
- In addition to Lukoil and Rosneft, other entities like Solid Bank, BBR Bank, Transstroybank, and NSPK are subject to restrictions, indicating a comprehensive approach to curbing support for the Russian government.
Britain expands list of sanctions against Russia
The updated sanctions list includes major Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil.
Restrictions were also imposed on banks and institutions engaged in financial transactions:
Solid Bank,
BBR Bank,
Transstroybank,
"Primsotsbank",
"National system of payment cards" (NSPK).
The aggressor's defense sector enterprises are also now subject to restrictions. This includes, in particular, Pergam-Engineering JSC, a company that specializes in equipment diagnostics.
The British government also did not ignore private and offshore companies registered in the UAE, China, Singapore, Turkey, India, and Thailand, which helped Moscow circumvent sanctions, supply technology, or support the Russian energy sector.
All companies and individuals are accused of destabilizing Ukraine, supporting the Russian government, or benefiting from cooperation with it.
It is noted that violating the sanctions regime in the United Kingdom may be considered a criminal offense.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-