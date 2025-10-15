Lukoil and Rosneft. Britain expanded sanctions list against Russia

Britain has expanded its sanctions list against Russia, adding 40 more companies and individuals, including major energy companies, banks and intermediaries, that helped the Kremlin circumvent restrictions.

The updated sanctions list includes major Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil.

Restrictions were also imposed on banks and institutions engaged in financial transactions:

Solid Bank,

BBR Bank,

Transstroybank,

"Primsotsbank",

"National system of payment cards" (NSPK).

The aggressor's defense sector enterprises are also now subject to restrictions. This includes, in particular, Pergam-Engineering JSC, a company that specializes in equipment diagnostics.

The British government also did not ignore private and offshore companies registered in the UAE, China, Singapore, Turkey, India, and Thailand, which helped Moscow circumvent sanctions, supply technology, or support the Russian energy sector.

All companies and individuals are accused of destabilizing Ukraine, supporting the Russian government, or benefiting from cooperation with it.