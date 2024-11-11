British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting on November 11. There, they plan to discuss the possibility of persuading US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles.
Points of attention
- Macron and Starmer are aimed at persuading Biden to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia.
- Ukraine is seeking permission to use Storm Shadow missiles deep into the territory of the Russian Federation to stop aggression.
- The meeting between Macron and Starmer is planned to discuss the possibility of granting permission to Ukraine to use missiles in the far zone.
- Britain calls on the USA to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, especially against the background of the expected presidency of Trump.
Biden will be persuaded to allow Ukraine to hit the Russian Federation with long-range missiles
As the publication notes, in London they are counting on the fact that Biden will finally give permission for long-range strikes on the territory of Russia, which Ukraine has been seeking for several months.
Discussions about the possibility of launching Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory have been going on for several months in closed circles.
Currently, Ukraine is reportedly allowed to use missiles on Russian territory only in certain limited cases, including to strike forces near the border, but specific arrangements have never been made public.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has been calling for permission for long-range strikes deep into Russia for a long time.
Another source said Biden is expected to "turn on aid flows" by providing Ukraine with significant funding in the final weeks before he leaves the White House.
Starmer and Macron are also expected to discuss the implications of Donald Trump's future presidency for the Middle East and the potential for trade tensions with Europe.
Britain calls on the US to give Ukraine permission to carry out Storm Shadow strikes on the Russian Federation
Speaking at the Labor conference in Liverpool, Lemmy noted that Ukraine's problems in the criminal war unleashed against it by Russia will become deeper and more serious, especially at the end of 2025 and in 2026.
He noted that the leadership of Ukraine, together with its partners, is currently discussing the necessary assistance in addition to that which is provided to prevent a breakthrough of the front line by the Russian occupiers.
