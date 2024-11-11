British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting on November 11. There, they plan to discuss the possibility of persuading US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles.

As the publication notes, in London they are counting on the fact that Biden will finally give permission for long-range strikes on the territory of Russia, which Ukraine has been seeking for several months.

We seek to use the time with maximum efficiency until January 20 (the date when Trump will become the president of the United States), and not simply postpone all actions until the change of administration, — said a representative of the British government in a comment to the publication.

Discussions about the possibility of launching Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory have been going on for several months in closed circles.

Currently, Ukraine is reportedly allowed to use missiles on Russian territory only in certain limited cases, including to strike forces near the border, but specific arrangements have never been made public.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has been calling for permission for long-range strikes deep into Russia for a long time.

If permission to use Storm Shadow at long distances is issued before Donald Trump takes office, it will be more difficult to reverse this decision, the publication notes.

Another source said Biden is expected to "turn on aid flows" by providing Ukraine with significant funding in the final weeks before he leaves the White House.

Starmer and Macron are also expected to discuss the implications of Donald Trump's future presidency for the Middle East and the potential for trade tensions with Europe.

Speaking at the Labor conference in Liverpool, Lemmy noted that Ukraine's problems in the criminal war unleashed against it by Russia will become deeper and more serious, especially at the end of 2025 and in 2026.

So this is a critical time for courage, patience and resilience on behalf of allies who support Ukraine, — noted the head of the British Foreign Ministry.

He noted that the leadership of Ukraine, together with its partners, is currently discussing the necessary assistance in addition to that which is provided to prevent a breakthrough of the front line by the Russian occupiers.