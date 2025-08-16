Macron announced another meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to help Ukraine
Macron announced another meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to help Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron
The Coalition of the Willing
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" after the Trump-Putin summit. It is scheduled for August 17 at 3:00 p.m. in an online format.

Points of attention

  • French President Macron will host an online meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' to discuss aid for Ukraine.
  • The meeting, scheduled for August 17, will involve leaders from France, Great Britain, Germany, and other partners.

The Coalition of the Willing will meet on August 17

The French leader announced this on the X platform.

Macron participated in a coordination meeting with Trump, Zelensky, and other European partners this morning, during which Trump briefed everyone on the results of his meeting with Putin in Alaska.

We will work on this together with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon to make concrete progress.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

The Elysee Palace announced that the meeting will take place online on August 17 at 3:00 p.m. President Macron will co-chair the meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The Coalition last met on August 13, 2025.

Subsequently, European leaders declared their readiness to facilitate the organization of a trilateral summit involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, where Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin could meet.

