Macron announced another meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to help Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" after the Trump-Putin summit. It is scheduled for August 17 at 3:00 p.m. in an online format.
Points of attention
- French President Macron will host an online meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' to discuss aid for Ukraine.
- The meeting, scheduled for August 17, will involve leaders from France, Great Britain, Germany, and other partners.
The Coalition of the Willing will meet on August 17
The French leader announced this on the X platform.
Macron participated in a coordination meeting with Trump, Zelensky, and other European partners this morning, during which Trump briefed everyone on the results of his meeting with Putin in Alaska.
The Elysee Palace announced that the meeting will take place online on August 17 at 3:00 p.m. President Macron will co-chair the meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The Coalition last met on August 13, 2025.
Coordination meeting this morning with President Trump, President Zelensky, and my European partners following the meeting between President Trump and President Putin in Alaska.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 16, 2025
At the conclusion of this meeting, we continued our discussions with my European counterparts.…
Subsequently, European leaders declared their readiness to facilitate the organization of a trilateral summit involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, where Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin could meet.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-