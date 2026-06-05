Macron calls for new meeting of "Coalition of the Determined" to help Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron publicly announced that the next meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" will be held in Paris on July 13-14. He also added that he is preparing for a new meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Coalition of the Determined" to gather in Paris

The French President officially confirmed that a new meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" will take place in Paris on July 13-14.

In addition, Macron intends to meet with the Ukrainian leader the day before.

According to him, these negotiations will take place in a few days.

We will meet with President Zelensky in a few days — in order to simultaneously organize support within the framework of the "Coalition of the Determined" and structure it. Emmanuel Macron President of France

As the head of the republic noted, he has already invited all participants of the "Coalition of the Determined" to come to Paris on July 13 and 14 to hold a structured meeting of this coalition.

Emmanuel Macron added that he called on the members of the "Coalition of the Determined" to also take part in the French national holiday on July 14 (Bastille Day. — ed.).

What is important to understand is that this Bastille Day military parade will be President Macron's last.