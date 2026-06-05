Ukraine rescues 185 more soldiers from Russian captivity

On June 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 185 more defenders had returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. In addition, one civilian had also been rescued.
Points of attention
- The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Issues conducted the exchange on behalf of the President of Ukraine.
- Partners from the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates played a crucial role in the successful release of the captives.
Prisoner exchange on June 5 — the first fakes
According to the head of state, these are fighters who held the defense in Mariupol and at Azovstal, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv and Kursk directions.
The exchange was carried out by the team of the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Issues on behalf of the President of Ukraine.
The head of the OPU, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that partners from the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates played an important role in this release of Ukrainians, as in previous ones.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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