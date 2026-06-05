Ukraine rescues 185 more soldiers from Russian captivity

On June 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 185 more defenders had returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. In addition, one civilian had also been rescued.

Prisoner exchange on June 5 — the first fakes

Another 185 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity today. And one civilian is also returning with the defenders. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Service. Privates, sergeants and officers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

According to the head of state, these are fighters who held the defense in Mariupol and at Azovstal, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv and Kursk directions.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Among them are those who are returning after years of Russian captivity, in which they have been since 2022, Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The exchange was carried out by the team of the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Issues on behalf of the President of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The head of the OPU, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that partners from the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates played an important role in this release of Ukrainians, as in previous ones.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official