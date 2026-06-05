Ukraine rescues 185 more soldiers from Russian captivity
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Ukraine
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Ukraine rescues 185 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Prisoner exchange on June 5 — the first fakes
Читати українською

On June 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 185 more defenders had returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. In addition, one civilian had also been rescued.

Points of attention

  • The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Issues conducted the exchange on behalf of the President of Ukraine.
  • Partners from the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates played a crucial role in the successful release of the captives.

Prisoner exchange on June 5 — the first fakes

Another 185 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity today. And one civilian is also returning with the defenders. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Service. Privates, sergeants and officers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

According to the head of state, these are fighters who held the defense in Mariupol and at Azovstal, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kyiv and Kursk directions.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Among them are those who are returning after years of Russian captivity, in which they have been since 2022, Zelenskyy emphasized.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The exchange was carried out by the team of the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoner Issues on behalf of the President of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The head of the OPU, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that partners from the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates played an important role in this release of Ukrainians, as in previous ones.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Thank you! Among the liberated are the defenders of Ukraine who fought on all fronts: infantrymen, marines, paratroopers, fighters of the Terroir Defense and Special Operations Forces, National Guardsmen, and border guards,” Budanov added.

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