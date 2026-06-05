The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the process of returning citizens from the TOT to Ukraine

On June 5, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision that will facilitate the return to Ukraine of our citizens from the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. This was announced by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

The government simplifies the process of returning Ukrainians from the TOT

The Cabinet of Ministers' decision was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

From now on, Ukrainians who were born in the temporarily occupied territory and have never had Ukrainian passports will be able to contact our embassies and consulates to obtain an identity card for their return to Ukraine. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the minister, the certificate will be issued free of charge.

This document will allow you to return to Ukraine and subsequently issue a Ukrainian passport in the form of an ID card and a foreign passport.

What is important to understand is that now the issuance of an identity card for return to Ukraine involves a simplified procedure for confirming identity.

This can be done at one of the designated Ukrainian embassies or consulates based on the testimony of a capable family member who is a citizen of Ukraine, including remotely, via video link.

Ukrainians with TOT can contact: