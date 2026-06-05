Orban wants to restore trust in relations with Ukraine

The head of Hungarian diplomacy, Anita Orbán, emphasized that Hungary intends to restore trust in relations with Ukraine.

Hungary is ready for dialogue with Ukraine

Anita Orban made a comment on this issue, responding to the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

The latter recently announced the opening of a new page in relations with Hungary amid reaching agreements on issues of national minorities.

Hungary seeks to restore trust with Ukraine through concrete results, mutual respect, and full protection of the rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. Anita Orban Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

What is important to understand is that after the agreement between official Kyiv and Budapest on the issue of national minorities, the Cypriot presidency of the EU announced the start of the formal process of opening a cluster for Ukraine.

As journalists from "European Truth" managed to find out, the opening of the first "Fundamentals" cluster in the accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova is scheduled for June 15.