Orban wants to restore trust in relations with Ukraine

The head of Hungarian diplomacy, Anita Orbán, emphasized that Hungary intends to restore trust in relations with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The agreement between Kyiv and Budapest on national minorities has paved the way for progress, with the EU starting the process of opening a cluster for Ukraine.
- Upcoming intergovernmental conferences between Ukraine and Moldova in Luxembourg signify significant steps in the accession negotiations and regional relations.
Hungary is ready for dialogue with Ukraine
Anita Orban made a comment on this issue, responding to the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
The latter recently announced the opening of a new page in relations with Hungary amid reaching agreements on issues of national minorities.
What is important to understand is that after the agreement between official Kyiv and Budapest on the issue of national minorities, the Cypriot presidency of the EU announced the start of the formal process of opening a cluster for Ukraine.
As journalists from "European Truth" managed to find out, the opening of the first "Fundamentals" cluster in the accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova is scheduled for June 15.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-