Macron chooses new French prime minister

French leader Emmanuel Macron has appointed François Bayrou, who is the leader of the "Democratic Movement" MoDem, as the new Prime Minister of the Republic.

What is important to understand is that 73-year-old François Bayrou will succeed Michel Barnier in this position.

As is known, the latter was dismissed by a minority government, thanks to the efforts of the far right and far left, for the first time since 1962. Barnier was able to stay in office for a record short period of time — only 3 months.

The President of the Republic has appointed François Bayrou as Prime Minister and instructed him to form a government, the official statement said.

According to journalists, Bayrou was a loyal ally of the current French leader 7 years ago.

He has distanced himself over the past few years, but retains authority among members of Emmanuel Macron's team.

In addition, it is noted that he is well received by most political parties in the National Assembly, including Le Pen's National Rally party.

According to journalists, Macron previously had several potential candidates for the position of prime minister, including current Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, leader of the "Democratic Movement" MoDem François Bayrou, and left-wing politician and former prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve.

Francois Bayrou (Photo: wikipedia.org)

