Macron named the condition for providing Ukraine with security guarantees from Europe
Macron named the condition for providing Ukraine with security guarantees from Europe

Office of the President of Estonia
Macron
European countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day a peace agreement with Russia is signed.

Points of attention

  • French President Macron highlights Europe's willingness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a peace agreement with Russia.
  • Macron's statement is crucial for promoting stability and peace in Ukraine's region, contingent upon the signing of a peace agreement.
  • European countries are committed to offering political support in the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Europe will provide Ukraine with security guarantees after peace agreements with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

We Europeans are ready to provide guarantees to Ukraine on the day peace is signed. This is what was said in Washington. The work that was set before us has been done, and today we can say: we are ready to give political support to these agreements.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to him, after the negotiations in Washington, the allies are ready to ensure stable conditions for peace in Ukraine.

Now it all depends on Russia whether it is ready for the conditions on which it offered peace in America.

What is known about the security guarantee plan for Ukraine?

