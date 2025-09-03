Macron named the condition for providing Ukraine with security guarantees from Europe

European countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day a peace agreement with Russia is signed.
Points of attention
- French President Macron highlights Europe's willingness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after a peace agreement with Russia.
- Macron's statement is crucial for promoting stability and peace in Ukraine's region, contingent upon the signing of a peace agreement.
- European countries are committed to offering political support in the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Europe will provide Ukraine with security guarantees after peace agreements with Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.
According to him, after the negotiations in Washington, the allies are ready to ensure stable conditions for peace in Ukraine.
