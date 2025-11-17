Macron promised Ukraine innovative new-generation SAMP-T air defense systems

Ukraine will be the first of all customer countries to receive the promising SAMP/T air defense system, the development of which is still ongoing.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint briefing with the President of Ukraine.

We have started a bilateral cooperation, which is designed for the next 10 years, on the acquisition, development and production of drones, drone interceptors, guided bombs. These are supplies that we plan for a two-year perspective and for 10 years ahead. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to him, currently the new generation of the SAMP/T air defense system is still under development, but France has agreed that it could be the first to be deployed in Ukraine.

Ukraine already knows the characteristics of this system (PPO — ed.), but now these will be new, enhanced characteristics. Share

He also noted that under the terms of the agreement, Ukraine will be able to purchase 100 aircraft with full armament and with appropriate training programs for maintenance teams and pilots.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the new generation of SAMP/T air defense systems is capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

The new SAMP/T level is against enemy ballistics, and I can't talk about the delivery dates for this product, which is very important to us.

On November 17, Ukraine and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Kyiv's acquisition of defense equipment. The document refers to aircraft, drones, and air defense systems.

According to the President of Ukraine, the document gives Ukraine the opportunity to purchase military equipment from the French defense industrial and technological base, in particular 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukrainian combat aviation, SAMP-T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and aerial bombs.

Joint projects between the defense industries will also begin this year. The countries will jointly produce interceptor drones and work on the development of critical technologies and components that can be integrated into Ukrainian drones.