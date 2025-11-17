Zelenskyy and Macron signed a historic agreement to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
On November 17, the Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, signed a Declaration on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.

  • President Zelenskyy and President Macron signed a Declaration on cooperation for Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment, marking a significant milestone in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • The agreement includes the purchase of 100 Rafale fighters by Ukraine, a move that is expected to enhance the country's defense capabilities.
  • Although the decision to acquire Rafale fighters takes time due to production cycles, it is considered a crucial step in bolstering Ukraine's army.

The video of the ceremony was published by the Office of the President. The signing took place in Paris during Zelenskyy's visit.

In particular, it is noted that Ukraine plans to order 100 Rafale fighters from France.

According to journalists, details regarding the number of Rafale aircraft that Ukraine will receive and the method of their transfer are still being clarified.

At the same time, the French military says that some of the fighters may be allocated from the country's strategic reserves.

In turn, French sources report that from the moment the decision is made to the actual delivery of the Rafale, it usually takes up to three years due to production cycles, despite the fact that France has increased the pace of production.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Energy Reboot — What is the Action Plan?

