Zelenskyy and Macron signed a historic agreement to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

On November 17, the Presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, signed a Declaration on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.

Zelenskyy and Macron signed a historic agreement

The video of the ceremony was published by the Office of the President. The signing took place in Paris during Zelenskyy's visit.

In particular, it is noted that Ukraine plans to order 100 Rafale fighters from France. Share

According to journalists, details regarding the number of Rafale aircraft that Ukraine will receive and the method of their transfer are still being clarified.

At the same time, the French military says that some of the fighters may be allocated from the country's strategic reserves.

In turn, French sources report that from the moment the decision is made to the actual delivery of the Rafale, it usually takes up to three years due to production cycles, despite the fact that France has increased the pace of production.