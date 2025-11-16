Zelensky ordered the Cabinet of Ministers to conduct a complete update of the ARMA

According to the Head of State, he announced a number of important instructions for the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

submit to parliament an urgent bill on updating the composition of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities Sectors;

to carry out a process of updating the management of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate;

Yulia Svyrydenko must submit a proposal for the appointment of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada;

in full cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities, update the Asset Tracking and Management Agency and promptly complete the competition for the position of head of ARMA so that the new head of the Agency can be determined by the end of this year.