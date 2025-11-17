Rafale aircraft and air defense systems. Zelenskyy revealed details of the defense agreement with France

At the air base in the French city of Velizy-Villacoublay on November 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of France Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.

Zelenskyy revealed details of defense agreement with France

This document will allow Ukraine to purchase military equipment from the French defense industrial and technological base for the modernization of the domestic Armed Forces.

First of all, it concerns 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for the Ukrainian combat aviation, SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles and aerial bombs. The possibility of technology transfer and joint production of aircraft with localization in Ukraine is also envisaged.

I am very grateful to France from the very first visit. Thank you to Emmanuel Macron and all the French people. But this moment is something special and truly historic for both nations. New planes, new reinforcements, new steps to strengthen our army and our country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, Ukraine and France will jointly produce interceptor drones and work on the development of critical technologies and components that can be integrated into Ukrainian drones. Joint projects between the Ukrainian and French defense industries will begin this year.

This is a short-term, medium-term and long-term perspective. And all of this is necessary. And even if peace were signed tomorrow, it is still necessary, because the guarantee of this peace is the presence of a strong Ukrainian army capable of resistance. These capabilities will ensure this, — Emmanuel Macron emphasized. Share

Before signing the declaration, the leaders met with heads of French defense companies. Each of them spoke in detail about the technical characteristics, features of use, advantages of a particular type of weapon, capabilities, and production timelines.