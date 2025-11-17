Rafale aircraft and air defense systems. Zelenskyy revealed details of the defense agreement with France

At the air base in the French city of Velizy-Villacoublay on November 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of France Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.
Points of attention
- Ukraine signed a defense agreement with France to acquire 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035, SAMP/T air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and more for the modernization of its Armed Forces.
- The collaboration between Ukraine and France includes joint production of interceptor drones and the development of critical technologies, enhancing the capabilities of Ukrainian drones.
- The defense deal emphasizes the importance of a strong Ukrainian army capable of resistance, even in times of peace, highlighting the significance of modernizing the country's defense capabilities.
Zelenskyy revealed details of defense agreement with France
This document will allow Ukraine to purchase military equipment from the French defense industrial and technological base for the modernization of the domestic Armed Forces.
First of all, it concerns 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for the Ukrainian combat aviation, SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles and aerial bombs. The possibility of technology transfer and joint production of aircraft with localization in Ukraine is also envisaged.
In addition, Ukraine and France will jointly produce interceptor drones and work on the development of critical technologies and components that can be integrated into Ukrainian drones. Joint projects between the Ukrainian and French defense industries will begin this year.
Before signing the declaration, the leaders met with heads of French defense companies. Each of them spoke in detail about the technical characteristics, features of use, advantages of a particular type of weapon, capabilities, and production timelines.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-