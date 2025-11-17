Rafale aircraft and air defense systems. Zelenskyy revealed details of the defense agreement with France
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Rafale aircraft and air defense systems. Zelenskyy revealed details of the defense agreement with France

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

At the air base in the French city of Velizy-Villacoublay on November 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of France Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine signed a defense agreement with France to acquire 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035, SAMP/T air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and more for the modernization of its Armed Forces.
  • The collaboration between Ukraine and France includes joint production of interceptor drones and the development of critical technologies, enhancing the capabilities of Ukrainian drones.
  • The defense deal emphasizes the importance of a strong Ukrainian army capable of resistance, even in times of peace, highlighting the significance of modernizing the country's defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy revealed details of defense agreement with France

This document will allow Ukraine to purchase military equipment from the French defense industrial and technological base for the modernization of the domestic Armed Forces.

First of all, it concerns 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for the Ukrainian combat aviation, SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles and aerial bombs. The possibility of technology transfer and joint production of aircraft with localization in Ukraine is also envisaged.

I am very grateful to France from the very first visit. Thank you to Emmanuel Macron and all the French people. But this moment is something special and truly historic for both nations. New planes, new reinforcements, new steps to strengthen our army and our country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, Ukraine and France will jointly produce interceptor drones and work on the development of critical technologies and components that can be integrated into Ukrainian drones. Joint projects between the Ukrainian and French defense industries will begin this year.

This is a short-term, medium-term and long-term perspective. And all of this is necessary. And even if peace were signed tomorrow, it is still necessary, because the guarantee of this peace is the presence of a strong Ukrainian army capable of resistance. These capabilities will ensure this, — Emmanuel Macron emphasized.

Before signing the declaration, the leaders met with heads of French defense companies. Each of them spoke in detail about the technical characteristics, features of use, advantages of a particular type of weapon, capabilities, and production timelines.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia will lose at least $37 billion — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Pressure on Russia is already bearing fruit
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They want a big war". Zelenskyy named the timing of Russia's possible attack on European countries
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Macron signed a historic agreement to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?