Macron warns of 'worst-case scenario' in Middle East
Macron is worried about Iran's next decisions
Source:  BFM TV

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, the worst-case scenario for the situation with Iran after the American strikes would be its withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation agreement.

Points of attention

  • Despite the effectiveness of the US strikes, Iran's highly enriched uranium reserves remain largely unaffected, raising questions about the long-term implications of the situation.
  • Emmanuel Macron plans to engage with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to address the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the implications for global security.

The French president made a statement on this matter during a meeting with the media after the summit of European leaders in Brussels.

According to Macron, the US strikes on Iran's nuclear program facilities "had real effectiveness."

And the worst-case scenario after that would be Iran's withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

According to the French leader, he intends to discuss this important issue with each of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council soon.

Macron confirmed that he had already spoken with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the summit, the European Union called on Iran and Israel to prevent a new escalation between them.

As foreign intelligence officials have learned, Iran's highly enriched uranium reserves were largely unaffected by the US strikes.

