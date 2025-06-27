Macron warns of 'worst-case scenario' in Middle East

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, the worst-case scenario for the situation with Iran after the American strikes would be its withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation agreement.

Macron is worried about Iran's next decisions

The French president made a statement on this matter during a meeting with the media after the summit of European leaders in Brussels.

According to Macron, the US strikes on Iran's nuclear program facilities "had real effectiveness."

And the worst-case scenario after that would be Iran's withdrawal from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French leader, he intends to discuss this important issue with each of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council soon.

Macron confirmed that he had already spoken with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the summit, the European Union called on Iran and Israel to prevent a new escalation between them.