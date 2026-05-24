The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, stated that last night, the enemy frigate "Admiral Essen" and a Project 1239 missile carrier came under attack by UAS soldiers. This happened during a raid on the port of Novorossiysk.
Points of attention
- The attack marks a significant blow to Russian military assets and highlights the strategic capabilities of Ukrainian forces in targeting key infrastructure and defense systems.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies as Ukrainian forces continue to engage in successful operations against Russian military installations, reflecting the growing tensions in the region.
Magyar showed new results of SBS work
In addition, Magyar published a list of enemy targets hit on the night of May 23:
Project 1239 hovercraft, Novorossiysk Naval Shipyard, Krasnodar Territory, Russia (9th "Kairos" 414th Marine Brigade "Ptakhi Magyara") — the extent of damage is currently being determined;
frigate "Admiral Essen" of project 11356, Novorossiysk Naval Shipyard, Krasnodar Territory, Russia (1st SBS OC) — the extent of damage is also still unknown;
"Osa" air defense system, Donetsk (1st SBS OC) — liquidated. This is the 21st Russian air defense system in May;
rear base and logistics hub 6 A of the Russian Air Force Air Defense, Rovenky, Luhansk region (9th battalion "Kairos" 414th brigade of the "Ptakhi Magyara" air defense brigade);
UAV control point, Oleshky, Kherson region (1st SBS OC);
refuelers, special equipment and armored personnel carriers, in the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT (Detachment "13" 414th SBS Brigade "Ptakhi Magyara, 412th SBS Brigade "NEMESIS");
Both terminals in Novorossiysk "Sheskharis" and the Grushova Balka oil storage facility.
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