Ukraine hits oil terminal, oil depot and tanker of Russian shadow fleet
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hits oil terminal, oil depot and tanker of Russian shadow fleet

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian military targets
Читати українською

On May 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully attack the Russian oil terminal “Sheskharis”, the oil depot “Grushova”, and a tanker of the enemy’s shadow fleet — all of this happened during the previous night.

Points of attention

  • In addition to targeting oil facilities, Ukrainian soldiers carried out successful attacks on Russian communication hubs and ammunition depots in various regions.
  • The military operation demonstrates Ukraine's strategic capabilities and determination in countering Russian aggression in the ongoing conflict.

Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian military targets

This time, Ukraine again attacked the Russian oil terminal “Sheskharis”, located in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory. A large-scale fire immediately broke out there.

As mentioned earlier, this is one of the largest oil terminals in the Russian Federation on the Black Sea. It is also part of the Transneft PJSC system.

What is important to understand is that this facility is actively involved in the process of supporting Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Another important target for the Defense Forces that night was the Hrushova oil depot — it was also engulfed in fire.

The Grushova oil depot is a key component of the Sheskharis complex and one of the largest reservoir complexes in the south of the Russian Federation. The total capacity of the reservoirs is about 1.2–1.4 million m³, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

The enemy was also unable to protect the area where the ships of the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation are based in the Black Sea from Ukrainian strikes — the tanker CHRYSALIS was successfully attacked.

Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers also carried out attacks on Russian communication hubs in Krasnorichenske in Luhansk Oblast and in Smiloye in Zaporizhia.

Moreover, the destruction of a material and technical equipment warehouse in Frolivske, in Zaporizhia, has been confirmed.

In the Donetsk region, an enemy ammunition depot was hit in Prechystivka, Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine adds.

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