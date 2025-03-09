Mandatory military conscription. Latvian President Rinkēvičs appeals to EU countries
Mandatory military conscription. Latvian President Rinkēvičs appeals to EU countries

Rinkėvičs
Source:  Sky News

Latvian President Edgars Rinkėvičs has called on European countries to introduce mandatory military conscription, saying that Europe has a "rather weak" military capability.

Points of attention

  • Latvian President Rinkėvičs advocates for mandatory military conscription in European countries to enhance military strength.
  • Latvia has already implemented conscription and increased defense spending, serving as a model for other nations to follow.
  • The importance of cooperation with the US on defense and diplomacy, especially in light of the Ukrainian situation, is emphasized by Rinkėvičs.

Europe needs to introduce mandatory military conscription — Rinkėvičs

Latvia has already introduced military conscription for men in 2023 and increased defense spending to 4% of its GDP. Rinkēvičs expressed his belief that other countries should follow suit amid the "ups and downs" in relations with the United States.

Given what is happening in the world, the decision that we have made, many other European countries should follow it. Many people are a little nervous. People are following the news. Of course, strong assurances are one thing, but it is another thing that the governments of other European countries should do everything possible so that we all become stronger.

Edgars Rinkėvics

Edgars Rinkėvics

President of Latvia

At the same time, he expressed his belief that both Europe and the United States "understand the risks and threats" associated with the future of NATO.

An attack on any NATO member is an attack on other NATO members, Europeans and non-Europeans. If Article 5 is not implemented, then I think everyone really understands that this is the end of NATO.

Rinkėvičs also noted that Latvia, along with other Baltic countries, should set an example for NATO by increasing its military presence on the borders with Russia due to growing threats.

What is important now is not only declarations, but also how these declarations are implemented. I agree with the wording, but we also need actions.

Rinkėvičs also drew attention to the need for cooperation with the US on defense and diplomacy, particularly in the context of peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.

We all understand that we do not have a military capability, but we also understand that we need to build it. So my current proposal — although I see some differences with the United States on how to approach Ukraine — is to focus on our own task of increasing defense spending.

