Mandatory military conscription. Latvian President Rinkēvičs appeals to EU countries

Latvian President Edgars Rinkėvičs has called on European countries to introduce mandatory military conscription, saying that Europe has a "rather weak" military capability.
Points of attention
- Latvian President Rinkėvičs advocates for mandatory military conscription in European countries to enhance military strength.
- Latvia has already implemented conscription and increased defense spending, serving as a model for other nations to follow.
- The importance of cooperation with the US on defense and diplomacy, especially in light of the Ukrainian situation, is emphasized by Rinkėvičs.
Europe needs to introduce mandatory military conscription — Rinkėvičs
Latvia has already introduced military conscription for men in 2023 and increased defense spending to 4% of its GDP. Rinkēvičs expressed his belief that other countries should follow suit amid the "ups and downs" in relations with the United States.
At the same time, he expressed his belief that both Europe and the United States "understand the risks and threats" associated with the future of NATO.
An attack on any NATO member is an attack on other NATO members, Europeans and non-Europeans. If Article 5 is not implemented, then I think everyone really understands that this is the end of NATO.
Rinkėvičs also noted that Latvia, along with other Baltic countries, should set an example for NATO by increasing its military presence on the borders with Russia due to growing threats.
Rinkėvičs also drew attention to the need for cooperation with the US on defense and diplomacy, particularly in the context of peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.
We all understand that we do not have a military capability, but we also understand that we need to build it. So my current proposal — although I see some differences with the United States on how to approach Ukraine — is to focus on our own task of increasing defense spending.
