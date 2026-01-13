Mass infant deaths confirmed in Novokuznetsk, Russia

Nine babies died at once in Novokuznetsk maternity hospital No. 1 during the New Year holidays. The exact cause of their death has not yet been established and will be determined based on the results of forensic medical examinations.

What happened in Novokuznetsk, Russia — the latest details

The Ministry of Health of Kuzbass has already made an official comment on this matter.

The department claims that doctors at Novokuznetsk Maternity Hospital No. 1 have taken care of 234 deliveries since December 1, 2025.

In addition, it is noted that 17 babies were born in extremely serious condition.

Nine children did not survive, the rest remain under observation in the intensive care unit or have been transferred for treatment to the Kuzbass Children's Clinical Hospital, the official statement said.

It is also indicated that 32 children were treated in the intensive care unit.

17 babies were in extremely serious condition, 16 of them were premature, including those with extremely low body weight.

According to the regional Ministry of Health, all 17 children had a severe intrauterine infection, and one had primary immunodeficiency.