Mass infant deaths confirmed in Novokuznetsk, Russia

Nine babies died at once in Novokuznetsk maternity hospital No. 1 during the New Year holidays. The exact cause of their death has not yet been established and will be determined based on the results of forensic medical examinations.
Points of attention
- While speculations suggest a lack of qualified specialists may have contributed to the emergency, the maternity hospital denies this claim, as investigations continue.
- 32 children were treated in the intensive care unit, with the remaining babies either under observation or transferred for further treatment in another hospital, as the community mourns the loss and seeks answers.
What happened in Novokuznetsk, Russia — the latest details
The Ministry of Health of Kuzbass has already made an official comment on this matter.
The department claims that doctors at Novokuznetsk Maternity Hospital No. 1 have taken care of 234 deliveries since December 1, 2025.
In addition, it is noted that 17 babies were born in extremely serious condition.
It is also indicated that 32 children were treated in the intensive care unit.
17 babies were in extremely serious condition, 16 of them were premature, including those with extremely low body weight.
According to the regional Ministry of Health, all 17 children had a severe intrauterine infection, and one had primary immunodeficiency.
According to local media insiders, the cause of the emergency in the maternity hospital could have been a lack of qualified specialists, but the maternity hospital officially denies this version.
