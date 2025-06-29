Mass protests have begun in Serbia — what's happening?
Category
World
Publication date

Mass protests have begun in Serbia — what's happening?

What is known about the situation in Serbia?
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Serbia, currently ruled by a pro-Russian government, has been gripped by a wave of mass protests. They erupted in the country's capital, Belgrade. Demonstrators are demanding early parliamentary elections and the dissolution of the current parliament.

Points of attention

  • Law enforcement officers have detained several dozen protesters, leading to clashes and injuries among police officers.
  • Serbia's leader, a pro-Russian politician, has faced accusations of refusing to hold early parliamentary elections and claims that the protests were organized by 'foreign forces.'

What is known about the situation in Serbia?

According to the latest data, tens of thousands of people have already joined the large-scale protests.

What is important to understand is that most of them are students, as well as representatives of the opposition.

There is also information that law enforcement officers detained several dozen protesters. As a result of the clashes, police officers were injured.

Vucic's opponents accuse him and his allies of links to organized crime, violence against rivals and restrictions on media freedom, which they deny.

It is worth noting that the country's leader, who is a pro-Russian politician, has long refused to hold early parliamentary elections.

According to Vučić himself, the protests were allegedly organized by "foreign forces."

Journalists report that demonstrators threw eggs, plastic bottles, and other objects at special forces who were preventing them from approaching a park in the city center.

It is worth noting that this is where Vučić's headquarters is located.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They were going to the parade to Putin. Fico and Vucic suddenly fell ill
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Serbian President Vučić will visit Ukraine for the first time after the high-profile scandal with Russia
What is known about Vučić's visit to Ukraine?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Vucic unexpectedly offered Serbia's help to Ukraine in rebuilding
Office of the President of Ukraine
Vucic

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?