Mass protests have begun in Serbia — what's happening?

Serbia, currently ruled by a pro-Russian government, has been gripped by a wave of mass protests. They erupted in the country's capital, Belgrade. Demonstrators are demanding early parliamentary elections and the dissolution of the current parliament.

What is known about the situation in Serbia?

According to the latest data, tens of thousands of people have already joined the large-scale protests.

What is important to understand is that most of them are students, as well as representatives of the opposition.

There is also information that law enforcement officers detained several dozen protesters. As a result of the clashes, police officers were injured.

Vucic's opponents accuse him and his allies of links to organized crime, violence against rivals and restrictions on media freedom, which they deny. Share

It is worth noting that the country's leader, who is a pro-Russian politician, has long refused to hold early parliamentary elections.

According to Vučić himself, the protests were allegedly organized by "foreign forces."

Journalists report that demonstrators threw eggs, plastic bottles, and other objects at special forces who were preventing them from approaching a park in the city center.