Serbia, currently ruled by a pro-Russian government, has been gripped by a wave of mass protests. They erupted in the country's capital, Belgrade. Demonstrators are demanding early parliamentary elections and the dissolution of the current parliament.
Points of attention
- Law enforcement officers have detained several dozen protesters, leading to clashes and injuries among police officers.
- Serbia's leader, a pro-Russian politician, has faced accusations of refusing to hold early parliamentary elections and claims that the protests were organized by 'foreign forces.'
What is known about the situation in Serbia?
According to the latest data, tens of thousands of people have already joined the large-scale protests.
What is important to understand is that most of them are students, as well as representatives of the opposition.
There is also information that law enforcement officers detained several dozen protesters. As a result of the clashes, police officers were injured.
It is worth noting that the country's leader, who is a pro-Russian politician, has long refused to hold early parliamentary elections.
According to Vučić himself, the protests were allegedly organized by "foreign forces."
Journalists report that demonstrators threw eggs, plastic bottles, and other objects at special forces who were preventing them from approaching a park in the city center.
It is worth noting that this is where Vučić's headquarters is located.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-