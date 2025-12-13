Massive Russian attack leaves over a million Ukrainians without power

Due to a Russian attack on the night of December 13, more than 1 million consumers lost power, and repair work has already begun.

This was stated on television by the Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko.

Zaichenko noted that the situation is most difficult in the Odessa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

More than 1 million subscribers are currently without power. But repair crews — both from Ukrenergo and the distribution system operators — have already begun repair work to ensure that consumers are turned on. I hope that today we will restore most of what was disconnected at night.

The head of Ukrenergo also stated that in most regions on Saturday the situation with power outages improved compared to previous days.

In particular, in Kyiv on Saturday the total duration of outages will be 6 hours. In some regions the outages will last a total of 8-10 hours. In some regions the schedules do not apply.

On the night of December 13, the Russians launched over 450 strike drones and 30 missiles of various types into Ukraine, damaging over ten civilian objects.