Massive Russian attack leaves over a million Ukrainians without power

Due to a Russian attack on the night of December 13, more than 1 million consumers lost power, and repair work has already begun.
Points of attention
- Over 1 million Ukrainians were left without electricity following a massive Russian attack on December 13.
- Repair work has already commenced, with the most challenging situations observed in the Odessa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.
- Despite improvements in power restoration in many areas, certain regions may still experience 8-10 hours of power outages.
A million subscribers have no electricity due to the Russian attack on Ukraine
This was stated on television by the Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko.
Zaichenko noted that the situation is most difficult in the Odessa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.
The head of Ukrenergo also stated that in most regions on Saturday the situation with power outages improved compared to previous days.
In particular, in Kyiv on Saturday the total duration of outages will be 6 hours. In some regions the outages will last a total of 8-10 hours. In some regions the schedules do not apply.
On the night of December 13, the Russians launched over 450 strike drones and 30 missiles of various types into Ukraine, damaging over ten civilian objects.
