Massive Russian attack on Kyiv — number of victims rises to 87
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Ukraine
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Massive Russian attack on Kyiv — number of victims rises to 87

State Emergency Service
Kyiv
Читати українською

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the massive Russian attack on May 24 has risen to 87 people.

Points of attention

  • 87 people, including minors, were injured in Kyiv as a result of the recent Russian attack, with two fatalities reported.
  • Damage to civil and administrative infrastructure was recorded at 49 locations in the capital, prompting ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

87 people injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack on May 24

The number of injured in Kyiv after a massive attack has risen to 87 people, including three minors. Two people have died.

Damage to civil and administrative infrastructure was recorded at 49 locations.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, where the entrance to a five-story residential building was destroyed as a result of the impact, rescuers unblocked the bodies of two dead women.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Rescuers dismantled 165 sq. m of damaged reinforced concrete slabs. Dog handlers examined over 100 sq. m of the territory, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 112 people. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.

On May 24, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones, air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, using a total of 690 airstrikes. The main target was the capital.

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