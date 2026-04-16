Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 667 air targets within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have fired 703 air targets at Ukraine, including 44 missiles and 659 drones of various types. 12 missiles and 20 drones were recorded hitting.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 703 drones and missiles

The attack lasted from 07:00 on April 15 to 07:00 on April 16. During this time, Russian forces carried out two waves of combined strikes using ground-based and air-launched missiles, as well as attack drones.

In total, radio engineering troops detected and tracked 703 air targets, including:

19 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

20 X-101 cruise missiles;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

659 drones of the "Shahed", "Gerbera", "Italmas" and other types.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

PVO report

According to preliminary data as of 07:30, air defense destroyed or suppressed 667 enemy targets, including:

19 X-101 cruise missiles;

8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

636 UAVs of the "Shahed", "Gerbera", "Italmas" types and drones of other types.

The hits of 12 missiles and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 26 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 25 locations.

Information regarding one cruise missile is being clarified.