Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted more than 12 hours — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted more than 12 hours — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
Читати українською

Russia fired nearly 500 strike drones and more than 40 missiles, including "Daggers," at Ukrainian cities overnight and early this morning. Four people were killed in Kyiv, and at least 40 were wounded across Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy exposes the brutal 12-hour Russian attack on Ukraine, involving nearly 500 strike drones and over 40 missiles, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
  • The attacks targeted cities like Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa, leaving at least four dead and 40 injured, including children.
  • Ukraine stands ready to combat Russian aggression, seeking international support to denounce the attacks and urging for a halt to Russian imports to pressure Moscow into diplomacy.

Deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities — Zelenskyy on Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of Russia's massive strike on peaceful Ukraine on the night of September 28.

The massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted for over 12 hours. Brutal strikes, deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities — almost 500 strike drones and over 40 missiles, including "Daggers." In the morning, Russian-Iranian "Shaheeds" are again in our skies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, the main directions of the enemy attack were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions.

The building of the Institute of Cardiology was damaged as a result of shelling in the capital.

As of now, four people are known to have died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all their relatives and friends. In total, at least 40 people are known to have been injured in Ukraine, including children.

A bread production enterprise, an automobile rubber factory, private and apartment buildings, and civilian infrastructure facilities were under fire. All necessary services are working on the ground.

This vile attack took place virtually as the end of the UN General Assembly week, and this is how Russia is stating its real position. Moscow wants to continue to fight and kill and deserves only the harshest pressure in the world. It is profitable for the Kremlin to continue this war and terror as long as there is money from the energy sector and a shadow fleet is operating.

Russian attack on Kyiv region

Instead, according to him, Ukraine will continue to strike back in order to "deprive Russia of these opportunities to earn and force it into diplomacy."

Anyone who wants peace should support President Trump's efforts and stop all Russian imports. The time for decisive action is long overdue, and we expect a strong response from the US, Europe, the G7, and the G20.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia dropped 6 FABs on Zaporizhzhia — a civilian died
Ivan Fedorov
Russia is terrorizing Zaporizhia again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched combined strikes on Kyiv and the region — there are dead and injured
Kyiv City Military Administration
Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russian drone attacks caused large-scale fires in Sumy and Odessa region
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?