Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted more than 12 hours — Zelenskyy

Russia fired nearly 500 strike drones and more than 40 missiles, including "Daggers," at Ukrainian cities overnight and early this morning. Four people were killed in Kyiv, and at least 40 were wounded across Ukraine.

Deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities — Zelenskyy on Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of Russia's massive strike on peaceful Ukraine on the night of September 28.

The massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted for over 12 hours. Brutal strikes, deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities — almost 500 strike drones and over 40 missiles, including "Daggers." In the morning, Russian-Iranian "Shaheeds" are again in our skies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, the main directions of the enemy attack were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions.

The building of the Institute of Cardiology was damaged as a result of shelling in the capital.

As of now, four people are known to have died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all their relatives and friends. In total, at least 40 people are known to have been injured in Ukraine, including children.

A bread production enterprise, an automobile rubber factory, private and apartment buildings, and civilian infrastructure facilities were under fire. All necessary services are working on the ground.

This vile attack took place virtually as the end of the UN General Assembly week, and this is how Russia is stating its real position. Moscow wants to continue to fight and kill and deserves only the harshest pressure in the world. It is profitable for the Kremlin to continue this war and terror as long as there is money from the energy sector and a shadow fleet is operating.

Russian attack on Kyiv region

Instead, according to him, Ukraine will continue to strike back in order to "deprive Russia of these opportunities to earn and force it into diplomacy."