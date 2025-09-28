Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted more than 12 hours — Zelenskyy

Russia fired nearly 500 strike drones and more than 40 missiles, including "Daggers," at Ukrainian cities overnight and early this morning. Four people were killed in Kyiv, and at least 40 were wounded across Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy exposes the brutal 12-hour Russian attack on Ukraine, involving nearly 500 strike drones and over 40 missiles, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.
- The attacks targeted cities like Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa, leaving at least four dead and 40 injured, including children.
- Ukraine stands ready to combat Russian aggression, seeking international support to denounce the attacks and urging for a halt to Russian imports to pressure Moscow into diplomacy.
Deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities — Zelenskyy on Russian attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of Russia's massive strike on peaceful Ukraine on the night of September 28.
According to him, the main directions of the enemy attack were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions.
As of now, four people are known to have died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all their relatives and friends. In total, at least 40 people are known to have been injured in Ukraine, including children.
A bread production enterprise, an automobile rubber factory, private and apartment buildings, and civilian infrastructure facilities were under fire. All necessary services are working on the ground.
Instead, according to him, Ukraine will continue to strike back in order to "deprive Russia of these opportunities to earn and force it into diplomacy."
Anyone who wants peace should support President Trump's efforts and stop all Russian imports. The time for decisive action is long overdue, and we expect a strong response from the US, Europe, the G7, and the G20.
