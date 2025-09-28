Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — over 70 people injured in 11 regions

In Ukraine, a Russian combined attack on September 28 injured 70 people, including two rescuers, and damaged more than a hundred civilian objects.

This Russian attack is a public demonstration of hatred for everything peaceful — Klymenko

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, Russia attacked Ukraine for more than 12 hours. More than 1,500 rescuers and police officers are involved in the elimination of the consequences in 11 regions.

In Kyiv, they work at eight locations. Four people died. Among them was a 12-year-old girl who was crushed by a concrete slab. A nurse and a patient died at the Institute of Cardiology. Another person was found dead at the site of a strike on civilian infrastructure.

In total, there are currently more than 70 wounded across Ukraine.

In some locations, the enemy strike damaged entire neighborhoods. During the liquidation work, a collapse of structures occurred — two rescuers were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack

Police investigators are carefully recording evidence of the Russian war crime and working with victims: they have already received more than 700 reports from citizens about damaged or destroyed property. The number of reports is constantly growing.

At least 30 residents of a high-rise building in Zaporizhia were injured, including three children. Share

According to the minister, in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Odesa regions, the State Emergency Service has already eliminated all fires. Robotic equipment is being used to reduce the risk of injury to rescuers.

Odessa region after the Russian attack

In total, more than 100 civilian objects were damaged as a result of Russian strikes.