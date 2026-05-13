Massive Russian drone attack on Volyn — 5 people injured

In Volyn, as a result of a massive Russian attack on the afternoon of May 13, five people were injured, there were no fatalities, and several non-residential premises were hit.
Points of attention
- Five people were injured in Volyn due to a massive Russian drone attack, with hits on non-residential premises and critical infrastructure.
- Acting head of Volyn OVA, Roman Romanyuk, reported the consequences of the attack, including damages to vehicles and residential buildings.
Russia attacked Volyn with shaheeds: what are the consequences?
This was reported by the acting head of the Volyn OVA, Roman Romanyuk.
He noted that there were hits in several non-residential premises in the regional center. There were also "arrivals" in Kovel.
In particular, as a result of the impact near one of the critical infrastructure facilities, a vehicle and a nearby residential building were damaged.
Romanyuk clarified that in total, as of 5 p.m., 38 "Shaheeds" had been recorded in the airspace of the region.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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