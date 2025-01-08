Massive wildfires engulf Los Angeles — photos and video
Source:  The Telegraph

In Los Angeles, wildfires have engulfed some areas west of the city. California authorities have already declared a state of emergency.

Points of attention

  • Residents of areas where the fires started were forced to evacuate immediately.
  • Strong winds are currently hindering firefighters from containing the fire.
  • Many Hollywood stars' estates are under threat in the Pacific Palisades area.

What is known about the fires in Los Angeles?

Local authorities have urged residents of areas where fires are raging to evacuate immediately.

For example, the Palisades area is home to about 30,000 people. As of today, about 10,000 homes are at risk. Strong winds are preventing the fire from being extinguished quickly.

According to firefighters, a small brush fire turned into a raging inferno in a matter of hours, rushing towards the Pacific Palisades area. The area is now burning more than 11 square kilometers.

The Pacific Palisades neighborhood borders Malibu and consists of picturesque hillside streets and winding roads that stretch to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean.

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially confirmed that the fire has already destroyed many buildings.

Stars' homes also suffered

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the estates of many Hollywood stars are located in the wealthy Pacific Palisades area.

Thus, "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill, who actively supports Ukraine amid the war with Russia, called the fire "the most terrible since 1993."

And "Police Academy" actor Steve Guttenberg said that he helped firefighters clear the way for their vehicles.

Among the stars who have homes in the area are Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, James Wood and basketball star Kawhi Leonard.

According to James Wood, he was forced to leave his home and currently does not know if he was able to survive this fire.

"It feels like I've lost a loved one," the actor admitted.

