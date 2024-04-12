Media claims Ukraine created Russian Lancet UAV analogue

According to Bild analyst Julian Röpke, Ukraine developed its analogue of the Russian Lancet drone and started its mass production.

How Ukraine managed to create and put into mass production an analogue of "Lancet"

Now Putin has a real problem! Ukrainian military technicians apparently managed to recreate the best Russian kamikaze drone and use it against Russia itself, Röpke emphasises in his publication. Share

The analyst emphasized that the new Ukrainian UAV has already received the name "Ukro-Lancet" and is almost entirely similar to the original "ZALA Lancet" product.

Röpke noted that with the help of these drones, the military of the criminal army of the Russian Federation destroyed many Ukrainian tanks, artillery systems, rocket launchers and even military aircraft, being at a considerable distance from the front.

What is interesting about the latest SSU drone attacks on the air defence of the Russian army

The analyst drew attention to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) publications with a series of drone strikes on Russian air defence systems.

However, he notes that these cases differ significantly from the many similar videos of FPV drones striking Russian equipment.

Röpke identified several interesting points:

This time, the drones hit Russian anti-aircraft systems, which are almost always far from the front line—about 10-30 kilometres, which ordinary FPV drones cannot reach.

Some of the attacked cars were moving at the time of the impact, which indicates the high accuracy of the drones used.

In the videos, the drone constantly corrects the course, aligning the white reticle with the green marking of the target. This is another sign of a completely new technology.

The SSU "pixelates" some approaches, which makes it possible to recognize the type of drone used.