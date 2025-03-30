Media leaks secret Pentagon memo

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the US military to prioritize deterring China's takeover of Taiwan and strengthening the country's defenses by "taking risks" in Europe and other parts of the world.

Hegset changed priorities for the US Army

The document, marked "secret/not for foreigners," was distributed to all Pentagon employees in March 2025.

It says that China is the only threat the ministry is focusing on.

Preventing China from seizing Taiwan — while simultaneously protecting the US homeland — is the only scenario the department is focusing on. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

The department's focus is also on protecting the United States from threats in the "near abroad," referring to Greenland and the Panama Canal.

The new memorandum outlines a system of priorities for top Pentagon officials and an algorithm of actions to accomplish this work.

In addition, it is indicated that the US Department of Defense will take a more direct part in combating illegal migration and drug trafficking.