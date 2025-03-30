Media leaks secret Pentagon memo
Hegset changed priorities for the US Army
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the US military to prioritize deterring China's takeover of Taiwan and strengthening the country's defenses by "taking risks" in Europe and other parts of the world.

Points of attention

  • This strategic shift signifies a significant move towards addressing emerging threats and reshaping priorities in the international arena, with China identified as the primary concern for US national security.
  • The memo provides a detailed plan for Pentagon officials to follow, emphasizing the importance of collective action among allies and a more proactive approach to addressing global security challenges.

The document, marked "secret/not for foreigners," was distributed to all Pentagon employees in March 2025.

It says that China is the only threat the ministry is focusing on.

Preventing China from seizing Taiwan — while simultaneously protecting the US homeland — is the only scenario the department is focusing on.

Pete Hegset

Pete Hegset

US Secretary of Defense

The department's focus is also on protecting the United States from threats in the "near abroad," referring to Greenland and the Panama Canal.

The new memorandum outlines a system of priorities for top Pentagon officials and an algorithm of actions to accomplish this work.

In addition, it is indicated that the US Department of Defense will take a more direct part in combating illegal migration and drug trafficking.

The Pentagon will assume risk in other theaters of war, given personnel and resource constraints, and will pressure allies in Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia to spend more on defense and take a lead role in deterring threats from Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

