Media leaks secret Pentagon memo

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the US military to prioritize deterring China's takeover of Taiwan and strengthening the country's defenses by "taking risks" in Europe and other parts of the world.
Points of attention
- This strategic shift signifies a significant move towards addressing emerging threats and reshaping priorities in the international arena, with China identified as the primary concern for US national security.
- The memo provides a detailed plan for Pentagon officials to follow, emphasizing the importance of collective action among allies and a more proactive approach to addressing global security challenges.
Hegset changed priorities for the US Army
The document, marked "secret/not for foreigners," was distributed to all Pentagon employees in March 2025.
It says that China is the only threat the ministry is focusing on.
The department's focus is also on protecting the United States from threats in the "near abroad," referring to Greenland and the Panama Canal.
The new memorandum outlines a system of priorities for top Pentagon officials and an algorithm of actions to accomplish this work.
In addition, it is indicated that the US Department of Defense will take a more direct part in combating illegal migration and drug trafficking.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-