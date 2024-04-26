Media reports Russia chose next victim of aggression in case of Ukraine's defeat

According to The Washington Post journalists, the Kremlin plans to launch an attack on Moldova in case of success in the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin is already preparing for a possible attack on Moldova

According to the publication's analyst Josh Rogin regarding the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihail Popșoi, after the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 3 million residents of Moldova are in constant anxiety and with a sense of instability.

The question is not whether the Russians want to invade, the only question is whether they can. God forbid that the Russians become emboldened. Obviously, Moldova would be next. And after that, one can only guess, emphasised Popshoi.

The article's authors emphasise that the Kremlin is currently waging a hybrid war against Moldova.

In particular, Moscow uses all available means to intervene and try to influence the domestic political situation in the country.

Putin's ambitions are imperial; he does not deny them. He wants to rebuild the Soviet Union. If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, "then all democracies are in trouble," warned Moldovan MFA chief.

It is noted that Congress has now sent enough military aid to Ukraine to last the rest of this year.

But military attacks are only one of the Kremlin's tools. Moldova is sounding the alarm that the West needs to step up its response to Russia's other weapons. Putin is counting on the fact that Washington will not listen, says analyst Josh Rogin.

What is known about Russia's threats towards NATO countries

The Russian MFA deputy chief, Sergei Ryabkov, threatened Poland with strikes on NATO nuclear facilities if they were placed on the country's territory.

All those politicians who, for their own reasons, are now closely discussing such a scheme in Poland and abroad should understand: a shift in this direction will not add to Poland's security, but the relevant objects will definitely become a target. And they will be at the forefront of our military planning, frankly said Riabkov.

He cynically noted that the expansion of NATO countries with nuclear weapons is destabilising and threatening.