According to The Washington Post journalists, the Kremlin plans to launch an attack on Moldova in case of success in the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin is already preparing for a possible attack on Moldova
According to the publication's analyst Josh Rogin regarding the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihail Popșoi, after the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 3 million residents of Moldova are in constant anxiety and with a sense of instability.
The article's authors emphasise that the Kremlin is currently waging a hybrid war against Moldova.
In particular, Moscow uses all available means to intervene and try to influence the domestic political situation in the country.
It is noted that Congress has now sent enough military aid to Ukraine to last the rest of this year.
What is known about Russia's threats towards NATO countries
The Russian MFA deputy chief, Sergei Ryabkov, threatened Poland with strikes on NATO nuclear facilities if they were placed on the country's territory.
He cynically noted that the expansion of NATO countries with nuclear weapons is destabilising and threatening.
