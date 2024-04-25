Foreign Affairs journalists and Western analysts predict the rapid collapse of Russia as a result of the end of the rule of the criminal Kremlin regime of the dictator Vladimir Putin.

Which indicates signs of weakness of Putin's Kremlin regime in Russia

Journalists of the publication note that the central Russian authorities indulge the whims and delusions of the ageing dictator, taking false steps, bringing closer failure in the criminal war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine.

The Russian state effectively carries out orders from above, but does not control the quality of these orders. For this reason, it is under constant risk of immediate collapse, as happened with its Soviet predecessor three decades ago, - the authors of the material emphasize. Share

According to the publication's journalists and analysts, Putin has concentrated power in Russia to involve the country in a groundless and criminal war against Ukraine.

How Putin is leading Russia to disaster with his own hands

Currently, the Russian bureaucratic machine is forced to spend more and more resources to implement the sick whims of an ageing dictator.

At the same time, the authors of the material emphasise that Putin's stubbornness grew stronger every year due to the flattery of his entourage.