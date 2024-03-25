Media reports the primary target of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv was SSU offices

According to media sources, both Russian missiles were aimed at the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) offices during the attack on Kyiv on March 25.

The aim of the Russian invaders during the attack on Kyiv became known

The Kyiv Post publication, citing its sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), claims that both Russian missiles were aimed at the SSU offices.

According to Kyiv Post sources, the rockets were aimed at the premises where high-ranking SSU officials are located, the publication writes. Share

Today, March 25, Ukraine celebrates the SSU Day.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on March 25

The Russian occupiers hit Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Air defence forces shot them down.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a non-residential building was destroyed in the Pecherskyi district, a high-rise building was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district, and debris fell in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

As reported in the Ministry of Culture, in Kyiv, fragments of an enemy rocket destroyed part of the building of the Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design named after M. Boychuk.

At this moment, 10 victims are known in the Pecherskyi district of the capital. Two of them were hospitalised. Currently, one victim remains in the hospital, and the second, a 16-year-old girl, has already been discharged. Other victims were treated by medics on the spot. Rescuers continue to sort through the rubble of the destroyed building.

The President of Ukraine reacted to the missile attack on Kyiv on March 25, saying that Ukraine needs more air defence.